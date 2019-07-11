Yokohama FC sign Shunsuke Nakamura, 41, to join Kazuyoshi Miura, 52

Shunsuke Nakamura (left) and Kazuyoshi Miura (right) have a combined age of 93

Japanese side Yokohama FC are putting their trust in experience after assembling what is surely one of the oldest attacking line-ups in football.

At the age of 41, former Celtic attacking midfielder Shunsuke Nakamura - who made his professional debut in 1997 - has joined the J2 League side.

But he is not even the oldest player at the club.

That distinction is held by 52-year-old forward Kazuyoshi Miura, who signed a new contract with Yokohama in January.

Miura, who has made two appearances this season, made his debut in 1986 at Brazilian side Santos and won the last of his 89 Japan caps 19 years ago.

He broke Stanley Matthews' record as the oldest professional to score a goal in 2017.

Yokohama say Nakamura, who has joined from Jubilo Iwata in the Japanese top-flight J1 League, "will be a trump card for the club's promotion [campaign] this season".

The former Japan playmaker helped Celtic win three consecutive league titles during four years at Parkhead.

PFA Scotland's player of the year in 2007 also helped Celtic to a Scottish Cup victory and two League Cup wins.

He moved to Espanyol in 2009, but left after one season to join Yokohama F Marinos, before joining Jubilo Iwata in 2017.