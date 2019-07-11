Barcelona: Louie Barry signs from West Brom

Barry will be part of Barcelona's famous La Masia academy

Barcelona have signed England Under-16 striker Louie Barry on a three-year contract from West Bromwich Albion.

Birmingham-born Barry, 16, had been with the Baggies since he was six and turned down the offer of a professional contract with the Championship club.

West Brom will receive £235,000 in compensation from the Spanish champions, according to news agency Reuters.

Barcelona say Barry will play for their under-19 squad next season.

The deal still needs to be ratified by West Brom and the Football Association, although that is expected to be a formality.

The Spanish club say the forward "is considered one of the best young players in English football" and "has passed the relevant medical tests".

Barry won the Golden Boot with three goals as he helped England Under-16s win Val-de-Marne, a Uefa tournament, last year.

He also scored two goals in four games as England U16s finished third at the Montaigu Tournament in France earlier this year.