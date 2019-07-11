Aberdeen: Derek McInnes & assistant extend contracts until 2022

Derek McInnes has agreed a new deal until the summer of 2022

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes and assistant Tony Docherty have extended their contracts at the club.

The pair had a year left on their deals but have now committed until 2022.

McInnes, 48, is entering his seventh full season with the Premiership club, having joined in 2013 after spells with St Johnstone and Bristol City.

"The staff, players and I are committed to trying to deliver success and build upon all we've achieved in the past six years," said McInnes.

"With the opening of our new training campus at Kingsford on the horizon I am excited about the prospect of training professionally in a modern facility, something which should be in keeping with the ambitious club we are.

"It's no secret I love working for this club and I will strive to continue to try to create those special moments for our supporters. Working closely together, I believe this is possible."

'Competing for trophies'

During his time at Aberdeen, McInnes has led the club to their best league finish since the 1993-94 season and won their first piece of silverware in 19 years, when Aberdeen beat Inverness 4-2 on penalties in the 2013-14 Scottish League Cup.

Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne said the board believed the club had a "real platform for further success" under their manager.

"I am confident the team he [McInnes] has rebuilt over the summer will continue to see us competing for trophies, keeping the pressure at the top of the league, and hopefully a strong run in Europe," Milne added.

"Derek also played a critical role in enabling us to secure consent for Kingsford and it will be a real milestone for the club to see him take his first training session in our first owned and dedicated training facility in our 116-year history."

The Dons begin their Europa League qualification campaign against RoPS of Finland at Pittodrie on Thursday. Luxembourg's Fola Esch or Georgia's Chikhura Sachkhere await in the next round.

McInnes says reaching the group stage is "achievable" despite having to negotiate four rounds to do so.