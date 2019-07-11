Walsall sign Danny Guthrie, Mat Sadler and Wes McDonald

Danny Guthrie's last English club was Blackburn Rovers, who he left in the summer of 2017

Walsall have signed former Newcastle, Reading and Blackburn midfielder Danny Guthrie, plus defender Matt Sadler and winger Wes McDonald.

Guthrie, 32, joins the League Two Saddlers following a spell in Indonesia with second-tier side Mitra Kukar.

Sadler, 34, returns to his former club after his release by Shrewsbury, with whom he spent four years and captained to two Wembley finals in 2018.

McDonald, 22, has signed a short-term deal after leaving Birmingham City.

