Glasgow City sign Scotland cap Rachel McLauchlan from Yeovil

Rachel McLauchlan returns home to Scotland after a short spell in the English top flight

Scotland cap Rachel McLauchlan has returned north to sign for Glasgow City after six months in England.

The 22-year-old left Hibernian for Yeovil Town in January, but the Super League side club have gone part-time after dropping two divisions after suffering financial problems.

City head coach Scott Booth said McLauchlan had been a long-term target for the 10-in-a-row Scottish champions.

"She is a player I have tried to sign on several occasions," he said.

"We are both pleased to finally be able to work together and her signing underlines the ambition of the club."

McLauchlan, who can play in defence and midfield, won domestic cup doubles in 2016, 2017 and 2018 with Hibs and has seven caps for Scotland.

However, she has been called up just once by Shelley Kerr and was not part of this summer's World Cup squad.

"I'm delighted to be part of such a successful club," she said. "The team is full of great players with bags of experience and I'm really excited."

City sit five points clear at the top of the SWPL and return to action against Hibs at Petershill Park on Sunday, 4 August.