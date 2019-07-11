Champions League & Europa League: Clubs to share £2.9bn

Liverpool won the Champions League for the sixth time by beating Tottenham in Madrid in June

Clubs competing in the Champions League, Europa League and Uefa Super Cup this season will receive a share of 3.25bn euros (£2.9bn).

That figure is unchanged from what clubs received last season.

European football's governing body Uefa says 523m euros (£470m) will be deducted to pay for organisational costs and solidarity payments.

Champions League winners Liverpool will face Europa League champions Chelsea in the Uefa Super Cup in Turkey in August.

How is the Champions League fund allocated?

A total of 2.04bn euros (£1.8bn) will be divided into four categories:

Starting fee: Each of the 32 clubs who qualify for the group stage will receive 15.25m euros (£13.7m) each.

Each of the 32 clubs who qualify for the group stage will receive 15.25m euros (£13.7m) each. Fixed amounts: Group stage bonuses will be paid each match - 2.75m euros (£2.5m) for a win and 900,000 euros (£808,000) for draw.

Clubs will also receive 9.5m euros (£8.5m) for reaching the last 16, 10.5m euros (£9.4m) for the quarter-finals, 12m euros (£10.8m) for the semi-finals and 15m euros (£13.5m) for the final. The winner will receive an additional 4m euros (£3.6m).

Coefficient ranking: Based on a 10-year period, the ranking list will see the lowest group-stage team receive a c (£1m) share and same amount will be added on to each position.

Based on a 10-year period, the ranking list will see the lowest group-stage team receive a c (£1m) share and same amount will be added on to each position. Market pool: Clubs will also receive a share of 292m euros (£262m), which is distributed in accordance with the value of each national television market.

Clubs competing in the Europa League next season will receive a share of 560m euros (£503m).