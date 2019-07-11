Derry City: Manager Declan Devine 'determined to strengthen squad'

Derry equalised in injury-time to earn a draw against Dundalk last Friday

Derry City manager Declan Devine has said he is determined to strengthen his squad before the transfer window closes.

Winger Darren McCauley and defender Mark McChrystal have both returned to the club recently, while striker Conor Davis has moved to the Brandywell.

Davis arrived from UCD, who Derry are at home to in a Premier Division clash on Friday night.

"We're working hard to strengthen the squad," he said.

"However, as we said when we came in, it will only be with the right kind of player who wants to come to Derry for the right reasons.

"There is nothing on the horizon at the minute but that's not to say the work is not ongoing.

"We have a strong panel of players with competition for places, but we are still determined to strengthen the squad before the end of the transfer window."

Derry will be without captain Barry McNamee for the UCD game and the midfielder will also be missing for next week's visit of Sligo Rovers.

Devine said he has been happy with his side's form in recent weeks

They go into the match against the Premier Division's basement side in fifth place in the table after last week's dramatic 2-2 draw against leaders Dundalk.

It extended City's unbeaten run to five matches and, while admitting his side are strong favourites against the students, Devine has warned his players to guard against suffering a shock defeat.

"We're expected to win but you have to be respectful and we are not in a position as a club to look down our noses at anyone," Devine continued.

"It's a free one for them and the one thing you'll get with young players is an ability to play with freedom and that's what UCD do.

"In my 14 years with Derry we've had some shocks here against UCD where we've dominated matches and they've scored late on and won the game. We need to make sure that doesn't happen.

"We have to control what we do well and that is move the ball with purpose. We must play with the expression and work ethic that we have demonstrated in recent weeks."