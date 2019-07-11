Europa League first qualifying round: Gritty Reds lose at home to Norwegians

Media playback is not supported on this device Reds suffer narrow defeat at Solitude

Cliftonville suffered a 1-0 defeat by FK Haugesund of Norway in Thursday's Europa League first-round qualifier at Solitude.

A first-half goal by Christian Grindheim won the game as the Reds produced a gritty home display.

Torbjorn Kallevag will miss next Thursday's return leg after receiving a straight red card for a high challenge on Conor McDermott.

Austrian club Sturm Graz will face the winners in the second qualifying round.

It will be a difficult challenge for the Reds to overturn the one-goal deficit in the second leg, but they will take confidence from a performance in which they looked compact in defence and dangerous when going forward.

Grindheim's goal arrived in the 42nd minute when the forward displayed good technique to apply a neat finish past Richard Brush from a Mikkel Desler cross after a sweeping move down the right.

Cliftonville almost made a perfect start to the tie when striker Joe Gormley fired a shot over the crossbar from a Gary Breen free-kick after just 30 seconds.



The club's record goalscorer, who was on target in his side's 4-0 win over Barry Town in the preliminary round, threatened again in the 12th minute when he sliced wide with a shot on the turn.

On-loan Derry City full-back McDermott ensured the match remained goalless with a fantastic goal-line clearance from an Ibrahima Kone shot from six yards out.

Reds captain Chris Curran then failed to connect with a McDermott cross before the visitors took the lead through Grindheim.

Cliftonville remained well in the game throuighout the second half and, after home keeper Brush had made a good save from a Niklas Sandberg free-kick, Levi Ives fired wide with a half-volley from distance.

Reds forward Rory Donnelly then had a scrambled back-post effort turned round the post by visiting keeper Sandvik before Kallevag saw red with a poor challenge on McDermott that was late and high-footed.

Ives threatened again with a curling free-kick as the visitors held on to take a one-goal lead back to Norway.