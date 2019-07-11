Partick Thistle: Scottish Championship appoint four directors

Jacqui Low became chairman of Thistle last June

Partick Thistle have appointed four new directors amid speculation that the Glasgow club is to be taken over.

It was reported in June that a group that own French side Nice and English Championship outfit Barnsley were to buy the Scottish Championship club.

And on Thursday, the Firhill club said that chairman Jacqui Low and fellow board members Michael Robertson and Duncan Smillie have been removed.

David Beattie, Ronnie Gilfillan, David Kelly, Norman Springford replace them.

Low was appointed chair around a year ago, while Glasgow Rocks basketball team owner Smillie only joined the board in June.

Beattie previously served as chairman of Thistle.