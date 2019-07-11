Hibernian & Aberdeen have bids accepted for Scunthope's Funso Ojo

Funso Ojo made 40 appearances for Scunthorpe last term

Hibernian and Aberdeen have both had offers accepted by Scunthorpe United for defensive midfielder Funso Ojo.

The Scottish Premiership clubs both submitted bids - thought to be in the region of £125,000 - for the Belgian.

The English League Two club are resigned to the 27-year-old leaving, despite the deal being worth around half of what they were looking for.

Ojo started his career with PSV Eindhoven and played almost 100 games in the Dutch top flight.