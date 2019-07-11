Dom Telford: Plymouth Argyle sign Bury forward for undisclosed fee

Dom Telford scored seven goals in the EFL Trophy last season

League Two Plymouth Argyle have signed forward Dom Telford from Bury for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old ex-Blackpool man scored 14 goals last season as the Shakers were promoted to League One, eight of his goals coming in cup competitions.

He joined Bury from Stoke and spent 2017-18 on loan at Bristol Rovers.

Telford is the third Bury player to join Argyle this summer - after Danny Mayor and Will Aimson - with boss Ryan Lowe also making the move to Home Park.

The length of Telford's deal has not been disclosed.

