Football gossip: Griezmann, Bale, Bruce, Fernandes, Lukaku

Barcelona are close to signing 28-year-old France forward Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid after finally activating his £107m release clause. (Mirror)

However, sources close to Barcelona have denied the reports they have already paid Griezmann's buyout clause. (Sport)

Wales forward Gareth Bale, 29, trained with his Real Madrid team-mates in Canada as he continues his bid to force his way back into manager Zinedine Zidane's plans. (Mail)

Newcastle United are set to appoint Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce as manager and are hoping he will be able to join the team on their pre-season tour of China. (Telegraph)

The Magpies are negotiating a compensation package of about £5m with Sheffield Wednesday for Bruce. (Times - subscription required)

Newcastle United have told Manchester United they will have to pay £50m for English midfielder Sean Longstaff, with the Old Trafford club valuing the 21-year-old at between £18m and £20m. (Telegraph)

'I thought I was dying and didn't know how to say goodbye' Travis Munn's return to football following a life-threatening degenerative illness

Manchester City will make a move for 36-year-old Brazil right-back Dani Alves, who is a free agent after leaving Paris St-Germain, if his 27-year-old compatriot Danilo leaves the club. (Mail)

Manchester United and Manchester City have had a boost in their pursuit of Bruno Fernandes with Sporting Lisbon closing in on a potential replacement for the 24-year-old Portugal midfielder. (Alfredo Pedulla - in Italian)

Manchester United have started negotiations with Roma over the sale of 26-year-old Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku. (Goal.com)

Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio has travelled to London to meet Manchester United to see if his club's offer to sign Lukaku has any chance of succeeding. (Guardian)

Manchester United have told Inter they must pay £75m to sign Lukaku and that they will not reduce their price. (Sun)

The agent of Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld has also held talks with Roma over a move for the 30-year-old Belgium international, who has a 25m euro (£22.5m) release clause. (Calciomercato)

West Ham will switch their attentions to signing Sampdoria's Colombian striker Duvan Zapata, 28, after missing out on Uruguay's 22-year-old forward Maxi Gomez, who is expected to join Valencia from Celta Vigo. (Sun)

Real Madrid's Dominican Republic striker Mariano Diaz, 25, is not interested in a move to Arsenal this summer. (AS, via Mirror)

Paris St-Germain are set to renew their interest in Everton's Idrissa Gueye with a £27m bid for the 29-year-old Senegal midfielder. (L'Equipe - in French)

Arsenal are interested in signing Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos on loan. The 22-year-old Spain midfielder has also been in talks with Tottenham. (Sky Sports)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is set to block Steven Gerrard's attempt to bring Ryan Kent back to Rangers this summer. The 22-year-old winger spent last term on loan with the Scottish club. (Express)

The agent of PSV Eindhoven winger Steven Bergwijn, 21, has told Bayern Munich his client - the subject of speculation regarding a move to Manchester United - is willing to bide his time over a move to Germany. (Express)

Manchester United have played down their reported interest in Southampton's 25-year-old Gabon midfielder Mario Lemina, who has been linked with Arsenal. (Manchester Evening News)

Bournemouth's England forward Callum Wilson, 27 - a target for West Ham - is set to sign a new four-year deal with the Cherries. (Talksport)

The Cherries are prepared to let 25-year-old Scotland winger Ryan Fraser, who has been linked with Arsenal, leave on a free transfer at the end of next season rather than sell him this summer. (Express)

Former England forward Peter Crouch, 38, is undecided about whether to retire after his contract with Burnley expired this summer. (Talksport)

Newcastle target Joelinton, Hoffenheim's 22-year-old Brazilian forward, is also wanted by Wolves. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Crystal Palace's 26-year-old winger Wilfried Zaha, who has been linked with a move to Arsenal, was not included in the pictures of the new Eagles away kit. (Express)

Preston North End have accepted an £8m bid from Premier League side Sheffield United for 24-year-old forward Callum Robinson. (Lancashire Evening Telegraph)

Fulham plan to reintegrate French striker Aboubakar Kamara back into their squad after lifting the ban imposed on him following the 24-year-old's arrest at the training ground in January. (Telegraph)