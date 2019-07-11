Jason Pearce: Charlton Athletic captain signs new contract to June 2021

Jason Pearce helped Charlton win promotion through the League One play-offs last season

Charlton Athletic captain Jason Pearce has signed a contract extension to keep him with the Championship club until June 2021.

The defender, 31, joined the Addicks from Wigan in 2016 and has played 81 games over the past three seasons.

"I wanted to get stability with the club, I enjoy it here. I love the club and it has been a good year," he said.

"The club had a bit of interest for me in the summer but it didn't change anything, I wanted to stay here."