Aberdeen: Derek McInnes' side in for more than just Hibs target Funso Ojo

Funso Ojo made 40 appearances for Scunthorpe last term

Derek McInnes says Aberdeen have had "a couple of bids accepted" for players recently as they compete with Hibernian for the signing of Scunthorpe United midfielder Funso Ojo.

The two Scottish Premiership clubs have had offers in the region of £125,000 accepted for the 27-year-old Belgian.

Aberdeen have also been linked with Sunderland's Dylan McGeouch.

"There's more than that one we're interested in," said McInnes, when asked about Ojo.

"We've had a couple of bids accepted for a couple of players in the last wee while but we still haven't managed to secure the signings.

"We could sign any midfielder but I don't want to make that the case."

McInnes - who signed a new deal earlier on Thursday - was talking after his side's 2-1 Europa League first qualifying round first-leg win over RoPS Rovaniemi of Finland.

Aberdeen were in command of the tie after goals by Niall McGinn and Sam Cosgrove, but conceded a stoppage-time strike to leave them a nervy trip to Lapland next Thursday.

"I want to applaud my players for the level of performance at this stage of the season," McInnes said.

"The supporters got a wee bit flavour of how we want to be this season and we passed up a barrowload of chances. To produce that level against a team well into their season was really encouraging.

"But the goal we lose is a reminder that you are never there. We've got work to do, no doubt. The tie could've been settled tonight if we had taken our chances."

Should Aberdeen maintain their lead, they will face either Chikhura Sachkhere or Fola Esch, with Georgian side Chikhura winning the first leg 2-1 in Luxembourg.