Joao Virginia: Reading sign goalkeeper on season-long loan from Everton

Joao Virginia was part of Portugal's squad for the 2016 Rio Olympics

Reading have signed goalkeeper Joao Virginia on a season-long loan from Premier League side Everton.

The 19-year-old joined Everton from Arsenal in the summer of 2018 and helped their Under-23s side win the double in his debut season at the club.

Prior to joining the Toffees, Virginia helped Portugal to victory in the 2018 European Under-19 Championship.

After starting his career with Benfica, he was also part of Portugal's squad at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio.

