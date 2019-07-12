Greenock Morton: Club launch probe after linesman hit with coin
-
- From the section Morton
Greenock Morton have pledged to take the "strongest action available to us" after a linesman was hit by a coin in Tuesday's friendly with St Johnstone.
The coin was thrown from the Cowshed section at Cappielow.
The linesman was not seriously injured and the Scottish Championship club, who lost 3-2, are working with police to identify the culprit via CCTV.
"This behaviour is totally unacceptable and brings the club and our loyal support into disrepute," Morton said.