Steve Cooper: New boss targets a promotion push with Swansea City

Steve Cooper led England to U17 World Cup glory

Steve Cooper is targeting a push for the Premier League in his first season as Swansea City head coach.

Swansea finished 10th in the Championship last term, nine points adrift of the play-off places.

Cooper's aim comes despite the fact Swansea are unlikely to pay any transfer fees this summer and will rely on loans and free transfers as they look to cut wage costs.

"There's no reason why we can't have a promotion push this year," Cooper said.

"For me that's ambition, that's motivation - it's something to aim for," he added.

"I don't think anybody is going to say we can finish top of the league, score this many goals or get that many points. That would be an unrealistic aim.

"But a promotion push for me is something we are going to go for."

Swansea enjoyed a positive campaign under now Brighton boss Graham Potter in 2018-19 despite losing a raft of players following relegation from the Premier League.

A crop of youngsters thrived having been given a first-team chance, and former England Under-17 coach Cooper aims to pick up the baton following Potter's exit.

"The team last year played some really good football and bar one or two games, played well enough to win," he added.

"There's no reason why we can't build on those performances and turn them into more points.

"We have a young team who are 12 months older and have another 12 months of experience. That makes you a bit more streetwise on the pitch."

Cooper is confident there will be "a couple more additions" to his squad before the transfer window closes on 8 August, with attacking players a priority following Dan James' move to Manchester United.

"It might not be a like-for-like positional replacement, but there's no doubt the energy and pace Dan offered last year was a real positive for the team's performances," Cooper said.

"That's something we'd like to do and hopefully sooner rather than later."

Swansea are looking to offload higher earners like Jordan Ayew - who seems set for a permanent switch to Crystal Palace - Andre Ayew, Borja and Jefferson Montero.

They are though hoping to keep all their rising stars, including last season's 24-goal top scorer Oli McBurnie.

Asked whether Swansea have received any offers for the striker, Cooper said: "Not as far as I know.

"There is obviously a price for any player - any club in the world would be the same - but we want to keep the group we have got and add to it.

"Oli is a big character in the group, a very likeable lad and an obvious good player. He is a big player and I am certain he will have a big impact this season."