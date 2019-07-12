Doncaster Rovers: Arsenal youngster Ben Sheaf agrees six-month loan deal

Ben Sheaf made 10 appearances on loan for Stevenage in League Two in 2018

League One side Doncaster Rovers have agreed a six-month loan deal for versatile Arsenal player Ben Sheaf.

Sheaf, 21, who can play in defence or midfield, is the first signing made by new Rovers manager Darren Moore.

He has made substitute appearances for Arsenal in the Europa League and League Cup, but also played 10 games on loan at Stevenage in 2018.

"I'm looking forward to getting going," Sheaf said. "I like to get on the ball and make things happen."

