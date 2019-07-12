Crawley Town: Birmingham City keeper Michael Luyambula joins on loan

Crawley manager Gabriele Cioffi has also brought in midfielder Beryly Lubala from Birmingham

Crawley Town have agreed a season-long loan for Birmingham City goalkeeper Michael Luyambula.

The 20-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at National League South side Hungerford Town.

He has yet to make a senior appearance for Blues, but has established himself as a regular in their under-23s squad.

"Michael has a lot of potential, is very confident in his ability and has the attributes to be a top keeper," said Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi.

