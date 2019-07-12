Women's Euro 2021: BBC secures exclusive European Championship rights

England's semi-final loss to the USA attracted a TV audience of 11.7 million

The BBC has secured exclusive rights to the 2021 Women's European Championship in England.

There will be extensive coverage of every game of the tournament across television, radio and online.

The BBC showed this summer's Women's World Cup, with a record-breaking 28.1 million people watching the tournament on television.

England's semi-final loss to the USA attracted the highest live TV audience of 2019 so far with 11.7 million.

Director of BBC Sport Barbara Slater said: "After the success of the World Cup on the BBC and the record-breaking viewing figures for women's football, we're delighted to be the broadcaster of the Uefa Women's Euro 2021 Championship.

"At the start of this summer we wanted to shift the dial on women's football and I feel the phenomenal coverage from France has done just that. The BBC's sport portfolio continues to go from strength to strength and we're thrilled to add the 2021 Euros to that."

The final of Euro 2021 will be held at Wembley, while eight other venues were included in England's bid.

The BBC's coverage of women's football this season includes a match from each round of the Women's Super League streamed live, the Women's Football Show, live Women's FA Cup football, including the semi-finals and final, and major international fixtures.

BBC Sport has launched #ChangeTheGame this summer to showcase female athletes in a way they never have been before. Through more live women's sport available to watch across the BBC this summer, complemented by our journalism, we are aiming to turn up the volume on women's sport and alter perceptions. Find out more here.