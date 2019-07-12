Mary Earps: Manchester United sign Wolfsburg's England goalkeeper

Mary Earps did not make an appearance during England's run to the World Cup semi-finals in France

Women's Super League newcomers Manchester United have signed England goalkeeper Mary Earps from Wolfsburg.

Earps, capped five times by her country and included in Phil Neville's squad for this summer's World Cup, spent one season with the German champions.

The 26-year-old has also had spells with Birmingham City, Bristol Academy and Reading.

"Mary is a great addition to the team and will strengthen our goalkeeping department," said boss Casey Stoney.

Earps, who made her England debut in 2017, added: "Something special is happening at the club and I'm excited to become a part of that.

"I feel like this is the perfect place for me to reach the next level in my career."

BBC Sport has launched #ChangeTheGame this summer to showcase female athletes in a way they never have been before. Through more live women's sport available to watch across the BBC this summer, complemented by our journalism, we are aiming to turn up the volume on women's sport and alter perceptions. Find out more here.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.