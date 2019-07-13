Ivan Cavaleiro: Fulham sign Wolves winger on season-long loan

Media playback is not supported on this device Cavaleiro strike gives Wolves the lead

Fulham have signed Portuguese winger Ivan Cavaleiro on a season-long loan from Premier League side Wolves.

The 25-year-old is Scott Parker's first signing of the summer and Fulham have the option to buy Cavaleiro at the end of the Championship season.

Cavaleiro joined Wolves from Monaco for £7m, then a club record, in 2016.

He scored nine goals as Wolves won the Championship title in 2018, and then helped Wanderers a seventh-placed finish in the top flight last season.

"I'm really happy to be here and sign for Fulham," said Cavaleiro.

"This is a big and respected club in England and through the rest of the world. Fulham has been involved in a European final, so it holds great pedigree.

"This is a good opportunity for me to grow as a player as well so I'm very happy to be here and I'm excited to be meeting everyone today."

