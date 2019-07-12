Transfer deadline day: When does summer window close around UK & Europe?

Transfer rumours surround Manchester United pair Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku this summer

Clubs around the UK and Europe have been busy in the transfer market so far this summer, but when does deadline day fall in 2019?

The Premier League, for the second year in a row, has its transfer deadline the day before the season starts - in this case Thursday, 8 August at 17:00 BST.

The Championship has the same deadline as the top-flight this season.

Scottish clubs, England's Leagues One and Two and Europe's top leagues all have a Monday, 2 September deadline.

Last season, the English Football League had an earlier deadline for permanent transfers, with clubs allowed to sign loan players until 31 August. But they have changed it this season, with the Championship having a different date to the third and fourth tiers.

The Scottish deadline runs until midnight on 2 September, with the League One and Two ones shutting at 17:00 BST.

Spain's La Liga, Italy's Serie A, Germany's Bundesliga and France's Ligue 1 all have transfer deadlines at varying times that day.

Last season, Italy's top flight also had a deadline before the season started, but it has reverted to the standard closing time - which is on 2 September this year because 31 August is a Saturday.

Premier League clubs can still sell players to other leagues after their voluntary deadline of 8 August, but cannot bring in anybody to replace them past that point.

