Accrington Stanley: Untidy players to clean up for rugby league side Salford

The AJ Bell Stadium is home to Super League side Salford Red Devils and Premiership rugby club Sale Sharks

Accrington Stanley players will be made available to clean up for rugby league side Salford after leaving their dressing room at the AJ Bell Stadium untidy following Thursday's pre-season friendly win over Marseille.

A picture of the mess was posted online by a member of Salford's staff.

Stanley owner Andy Holt said players would clean for Salford "provided fixtures don't clash".

"Apologies. We need to improve," Holt posted on Twitter.

The owner of the League One club said he spoke to manager John Coleman and captain Seamus Conneely after the picture of the dressing room mess was posted online, with the latter in turn taking the matter up with his team-mates.

Holt said the players then offered that "after any" Salford game, "some" of the Accrington squad would go over to tidy up.

Accrington faced nine-time French champions and 1993 Champions League winners Marseille at the rugby stadium in Eccles, Manchester, rather than their Wham Stadium home more than 25 miles away because of work being done on their pitch.