Man Utd striker Romelu Lukaku set to stay at club amid Inter Milan interest

Romelu Lukaku is part of the Manchester United squad on a pre-season tour of Australia

Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku looks increasingly likely to be staying at Manchester United.

It had been expected Inter Milan would try and sign Lukaku, 26, following the appointment of long-time admirer Antonio Conte as manager.

However, there has been no bid tabled so far. Even if one were to be, United would want in excess of the £75m they paid Everton for him two years ago.

Lukaku has scored 42 goals in 96 appearances for the Red Devils.

Sources are adamant United have not put a price on the player, who still has three years left on his contract.

But it is felt in the current inflated market - United have been quoted £50m to sign untested Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff - the club would not allow the second most expensive player in their history to leave without making a profit.

Inter, having only got clear of Uefa's additional financial fair play monitoring in May after previous breaches, are understood to be in a situation where they need to sell before they can sanction such a significant purchase.

Their current transfer record is the £44.5m they paid for striker Christian Vieri in 1999.