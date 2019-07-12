Yana Daniels & Jasmine Matthews: Bristol City Women re-sign duo

Yana Daniels made 21 appearances for Liverpool last season

Bristol City Women have re-signed forward Yana Daniels and defender Jasmine Matthews.

Both players spent last season with Liverpool and the Women's Super League side have not disclosed the length of contracts they have signed.

Daniels, 27, has won 32 caps for Belgium, scoring four goals.

Former captain Matthews, 26, made her debut for Bristol City in 2011 and has played for England up to under-23 level.