Tom James: Defender eyes Wales boost after Hibernian move

Tom James won Wales age-grade honours, but has not played for the senior team

Defender Tom James hopes his move to Scottish Premiership club Hibernian from Yeovil Town will boost his chance of playing for Wales.

James says players in England's Leagues One and Two "don't get a look-in".

The Cardiff-born 23-year-old was capped at under-19 level but has yet to earn a senior call-up.

"It's near impossible because the standard of player in every league is improving as players from the Premier League drop down," said James.

"So coming to a big club like this is definitely a big plus."

John Hartson, Joe Ledley, Adam Matthews, Declan John and Owain Fon Williams are among those to have received international recognition with Wales while playing in Scotland's top flight.

"I'm hoping that due to the platform we're on, with a lot of games on TV, I can get into the Wales squad. It's a dream to play for your country," added James.

He joined the Easter Road club on a three-year deal in June, 2019 after leaving Yeovil Town.

James made his debut for his new club in Saturday's Scottish League Cup tie at Stirling Albion, which Hibs won 5-4 on penalties after the game finished 1-1.