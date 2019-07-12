St Mirren sign Youri Djorkaeff's son Oan on one-year deal

Oan Djorkaeff, right, is has followed his father, centre, into professional football

St Mirren have signed Oan Djorkaeff - the son of France 1998 World Cup winner Youri Djorkaeff - on a one-year deal.

The midfielder, who has been training with the Scottish Premiership club during pre-season, joins following spells in France with Saint-Etienne, Evian, Montpellier and Nantes.

Djorkaeff, 22, said he was looking forward to show his talents to the Paisley club's fans.

"I feel very glad to be here and to start a new adventure," he said.

"I just want to help the team win and whatever I can do to help the team win I will do."

