Funso Ojo: Hibs 'really happy' with Scunthorpe midfielder talks

Hibernian are "really happy with the pitch" they have made to Funso Ojo as they battle with Aberdeen for the Scunthorpe midfielder's signature.

The two Scottish Premiership clubs have had offers in the region of £125,000 accepted for the 27-year-old Belgian.

Hibs thought they had struck a deal a few weeks ago, only for it to collapse, but manager Paul Heckingbottom is hopeful that Ojo will agree to sign.

"We've spoken to him and we're really pleased with where it sits," he said.

"I'm really happy with the pitch we've done and how we've done it, because there's more than just a financial package to signing a player. We want players to come here for the right reasons.

"If we get him because he wants to be part of what we're doing - fantastic. If we don't, good luck to him."

Derek McInnes confirmed Aberdeen's interest on Thursday after his side's 2-1 Europa League first qualifying round win over RoPS Rovaniemi of Finland.

'Coming to a big club is a big plus'

Meanwhile, Tom James hopes his move to Hibernian will propel him into the Wales squad as he believes players in England's League One and Two "don't get a look in".

Defender James, 23, has joined the Easter Road club on a three-year deal after leaving Yeovil Town.

He has been capped at under-19 level but has yet to earn a senior call-up.

"It's near impossible because the standard of player in every league is improving as players from the Premier League drop down," said James.

"So coming to a big club like this is definitely a big plus."

Joe Ledley, Adam Matthews, Declan John and Owain Fon Williams have received international recognition with Wales while playing in Scotland's top flight.

"I'm hoping that due to the platform we're on, with a lot of games on TV, I can get into the Wales squad. It's a dream to play for your country," added James.