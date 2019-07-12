Christian Ilic: Motherwell sign winger on one-year contract

Christian Ilic spent five years with TSV Hartberg

Motherwell have made Croatian winger Christian Ilic their ninth signing of the summer.

Ilic, who featured in a pre-season game at Darlington last week, has signed a one-year deal with the Fir Park club.

The 22-year joins after spells with Sportclub Weiz and TSV Hartberg - the latter in the Austrian top flight.

"Christian brings us another pacy option to play anywhere across the forward three," said Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson.

"He's already got top flight experience in a strong league and has impressed us with his ability on the ball, the intelligent runs he makes and his desire to be here and develop."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.