Sheffield United break transfer record as Callum Robinson signs

Robinson scored 13 goals in 28 appearances for Preston last term

Newly-promoted Sheffield United have broken their club transfer record for the second time this month by signing Callum Robinson from Preston North End.

The 24-year-old Republic of Ireland international forward has joined on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Blades boss Chris Wilder said: "Callum fits into our structure perfectly."

Luke Freeman was the club's record signing when he arrived for an undisclosed fee from QPR, while Phil Jagielka returned on a one-year deal.

Robinson began his career at Aston Villa and made his Premier League debut for the club in April 2014.

After two loan spells at Preston and one at Bristol City, he joined the Lancashire side on a full-time basis in July 2016, scoring 31 goals for the club since then.

He made his international debut against Wales in the Nations League in 2018, qualifying through his grandmother, having represented England through various junior age groups.

Robinson has flown to Portugal to meet his new team-mates on the pre-season training camp but will not play in Friday night's friendly with Real Betis.

