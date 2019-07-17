Rangers v St. Joseph's: Steven Gerrard 'very close' to squad he desires for title tilt

Steven Gerrard is likely to bring Scott Arfield back into his squad at Ibrox

Steven Gerrard believes he is "very close" to having the squad he thinks he needs to make Rangers challengers for the Scottish title this season.

But he denies telling former Rangers striker Andy Gray that he is convinced they can win the league this season.

Asked about broadcaster Gray's reported comments, manager Gerrard said: "I categorically deny that that came out of my mouth.

"I don't think I'm naive enough to say anything like that to anyone."

Gerrard, speaking before Thursday's Europa League first qualifying round second leg against St Joseph's of Gibraltar, insisted he had only talked to Gray after Saturday's 4-0 friendly win over Marseille about the World Cup in Qatar and the possibility of Rangers playing there during the winter break.

However, the former Liverpool and England captain said: "We've got belief and we believe we've progressed and the squad's looking a lot stronger.

"We've got good players and I've got every confidence in them, but I won't be making rash or bold or naive statements before a ball is kicked."

Rangers, who finished runners-up to Celtic in the Scottish Premiership last season, are all but certainties to progress in the Europa League after winning the first leg 4-0 in Gibraltar.

Gerrard is therefore preparing to "give people an opportunity" by making changes against St Joseph's at Ibrox.

'We are moving along nicely'

Josh McPake is in line to make his Rangers debut aged 17

Winger Josh McPake has been drafted into the squad at the age of 17 after signing a contract extension amid reports of interest from Liverpool.

Midfielder Scott Arfield could return to the squad following his involvement with Canada in the Gold Cup, but the match comes too soon for Filip Helander, the Swedish defender signed this week from Bologna, and defender Jon Flanagan is also absent.

"I'm very happy with the way we're playing at the moment," Gerrard said. "Our performance against Marseille was very strong. I think we are moving along nicely in terms of what we're seeing on the pitch."

On the day when Ryan Hardie was sold to Blackpool and fellow striker Eduardo Herrera extended his loan with Club Necaxa in Mexico, Gerrard reiterated his desire to "move players on" from a squad he suggests is "a bit bloated and big".

"I want a group of probably 22-23 players that are all fighting for 11 jerseys and that will help us in the long run," he added.

"We want two good players in every position fighting for the one jersey and hopefully that'll bring out the best form in the players collectively and for them themselves."

Should Rangers advance on Thursday, they face a likely rematch with Progres Niederkorn. The Luxembourg side, who surprisingly defeated Rangers in the first qualifying round in 2017, lead Cork City 2-0 from the first leg in Ireland.