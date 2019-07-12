Lewis MacLeod: Wigan Athletic sign former Brentford midfielder

From the section

Lewis MacLeod scored three goals in 18 appearances for Brentford last season

Wigan Athletic have signed midfielder Lewis MacLeod on a one-year deal following his release by Championship reivals Brentford.

The 25-year-old began his career with Scottish Premiership side Rangers before joining the Bees in 2015.

During four years at Griffin Park, MacLeod made only 43 appearances because of injury problems.

Last season, MacLeod turned out 18 times for the club as they finished 11th in the Championship.

