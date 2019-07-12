Donald Love: Shrewsbury sign defender following release by Sunderland

Donald Love made four appearances for Sunderland in League One last season

Shrewsbury Town have signed defender Donald Love on a two-year deal following his release by fellow League One side Sunderland.

The 24-year-old joined the Black Cats in 2016 from Manchester United along with Paddy McNair for a combined £5.5m.

After initially signing a four-year deal, Sunderland have allowed Love to move to the New Meadow 12 months early.

"I had a good pre-season last year and thought I could have a good season but I was injured early on," he said.

"That's football though so hopefully I can come to Shrewsbury and now kick on."

