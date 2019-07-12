Derry City held to goalless home draw by UCD but move up to fourth spot

Gerardo Bruna was a late call up into the Derry starting XI after former UCD striker Conor Davis was injured in the warm-up

Derry City made it seven games unbeaten in the League of Ireland after a flat 0-0 draw with UCD at the Brandywell.

The Candystripes failed to convert a number of chances in a lacklustre display against the league's basement side.

Declan Devine's side are up to fourth in the table but missed the influence of in-form striker Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe and captain Barry McNamee.

The result was UCD's first point away from home in 11 games.

David Parkhouse forced UCD keeper Conor Kearns into an early save before clipping the top of the crossbar with a header.

Jamie McDonagh and Darren McCauley also spurned good chances for the hosts, who were frustrated by UCD's defensive set-up.

Derry's muted performance continued after the break with Kearns easily saving from Ally Gilchrist.

Ciaran Coll shot wide as the Candystripes improved in the final 20 minutes before McDonagh's looping cross hit the woodwork with the rebound evading the waiting Parkhouse.

Kearns saved another Parkhouse header with five minutes to go as Derry failed to find the breakthrough, but they still moved ahead of St Patrick's Athletic on goal difference into fourth spot in the table.

UCD struggled to create chances throughout the game, with Jack Keaney failing to trouble Derry keeper Peter Cherrie with a free-kick in their only real chance of note.

The Students moved off the foot of the table after the result as they edged ahead of Finn Harps on goal difference.