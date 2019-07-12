Callum Wilson: Bournemouth and England striker signs new four-year contract

Callum Wilson was part of the Bournemouth side that won the Championship title in 2015

England striker Callum Wilson has signed a new four-year contract at Bournemouth, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2023.

Wilson, 27, has scored 58 goals in 148 appearances since joining the Cherries from Coventry in 2014 and was the club's top scorer last season.

He scored on his England debut against USA at Wembley in November 2018.

Wilson, who had been linked with moves to Chelsea and West Ham, was already under contract until 2022.

