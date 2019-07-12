Fabian Delph: Everton closing in on Manchester City midfielder

From the section

Delph has won two Premier League titles with Manchester City since joining from Aston Villa in 2015

Everton are closing in on an £8m deal for Manchester City's Fabian Delph.

Manager Marco Silva and director of football Marcel Brands believe Delph can provide experience and leadership in central midfield to Everton's side at a bargain price.

The 29-year-old has one year left on his current deal at Etihad Stadium.

The former Aston Villa midfielder was part of England's squad at the World Cup and the recent Uefa Nations League Finals.

Delph's chances of regular football at Manchester City have decreased with the arrival of £60m club record signing Rodri from Atletico Madrid.

