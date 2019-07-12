Paul Leeman joins Crusaders coaching staff

Leeman made over 100 appearance as a player for Crusaders in a four-year stint at Seaview

Crusaders have announced that former player Paul Leeman has joined the club's coaching staff.

Leeman, who made over 100 appearance for the Crues, was in the dugout for Thursday's Europa League qualifying win against B36 Torshavn.

He replaces Charlie Murphy in Stephen Baxter's coaching set-up, who retired at the end of last season.

Leeman, 41, left Glentoran in May after following Gary Smyth out of the club following Mick McDermott's arrival.

The former Irish Premiership defender won the league title, the League Cup and a Setanta Cup medal in his four-year playing stint at Seaview.

Leeman had previously spent 18 years at Glentoran as a player, making nearly 600 appearances for the east Belfast outfit, before taking up a coaching role at the club in 2018.

His departure from the Oval was a source of controversy among fans, with Smyth and Leeman being sidelined after McDermott was announced as the new manager.