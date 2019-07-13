Mickey Demetriou: Defender re-signs with Newport County

Mickey Demetriou helped Newport reach the League Two play-off final last season

Mickey Demetriou has re-signed with Newport County for another two years.

The 29-year-old defender has become a key part of Michael Flynn's side since joining in January 2017.

Demetriou helped the Exiles avoid relegation from League Two in his first season, scoring four goals in the last seven matches of the 'Great Escape'.

"A big factor in my decision to stay was the fact the majority of the squad have stayed together from last year," Demetriou said.

"We have all gelled so well and with the additions... into the squad I can't wait for the season to start now, for us to get going, keep pushing on and do one better than we did last season.

"I'm delighted to be re-signing at the club. It felt the right decision and I'm buzzing it's all completed and it's finally been announced."