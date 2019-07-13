Jordan Willis: Sunderland sign defender after Coventry City exit

Jordan Willis is the second player to swap Coventry for Sunderland this summer after goalkeeper Lee Burge

Sunderland have signed defender Jordan Willis on a two-year deal following his departure from Coventry City at the end of last season.

The 24-year-old made 208 appearances for the Sky Blues, coming through their youth system before making his debut in the Championship in 2011.

He is Sunderland's third summer signing after Conor McLaughlin and Lee Burge.

"You dream of playing in front of big crowds as a kid, so I can't wait to get out on the pitch," said Willis.

"I'm buzzing to be signing for a club of this stature. When a club like Sunderland comes in for you, you just want to be part of the journey of getting them back to where they deserve to be."

