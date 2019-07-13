Kadeem Harris: Sheffield Wednesday sign ex-Cardiff City winger

Kadeem Harris last scored in Cardiff City's 4-2 win over Fulham in the Premier League last October

Championship side Sheffield Wednesday have signed winger Kadeem Harris on a free transfer after he left Cardiff City at the end of 2018-19.

Harris had been with Cardiff since 2012, helping them win promotion to the Premier League in 2018 and playing 13 times in the top flight last season.

The 26-year-old started his career with Wycombe Wanderers and has also had loan spells with Barnsley and Brentford.

The Owls have not disclosed the length of Harris' contract.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.