Dean Gerken: Colchester United re-sign keeper after Ipswich Town release

Dean Gerken made 18 appearances for Ipswich Town last season

Goalkeeper Dean Gerken has rejoined Colchester United following his release by League One side Ipswich Town.

The 34-year-old, who made 113 appearances in six years for the Tractor Boys, left Portman Road after their relegation from the Championship.

He began his career with Colchester, spending seven seasons with the U's before joining Bristol City in 2009.

Colchester, who finished eighth in League Two last season, have said the paperwork has still to be ratified.

