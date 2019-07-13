Partick Thistle sign Alex Jones after striker's Bradford exit

Alex Jones (right) spent two seasons with Bradford

Scottish Championship side Partick Thistle have signed striker Alex Jones on a one-year deal after he was freed by Bradford City.

Jones played 10 times in the first half of the season for a side relegated League One side last term, having joined from Birmingham City in 2017.

He went on to make 12 appearances on loan to Cambridge United in the division below, scoring once.

Jones becomes Gary Caldwell's eighth summer signing for the Firhill club.

