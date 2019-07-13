Accrington Stanley: Zaine Francis-Angol joins on one-year deal

Zaine Francis-Angol has also played for Motherwell and Kidderminster Harriers

Accrington Stanley have signed defender Zaine Francis-Angol on a free transfer.

Francis-Angol, 26, has agreed a one-year contract with the option to extend his deal by a further year.

The Antigua and Barbuda international helped AFC Fylde to two Wembley finals last season in the National League promotion final and FA Trophy final.

"He's had two good seasons at AFC Fylde, so hopefully he can carry on that form with us," said Stanley manager John Coleman.

