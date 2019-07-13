Football gossip: Coutinho, Hudson-Odoi, Pogba, Maguire, Eriksen

Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho will reject the chance to join Manchester United and, while a return to Liverpool is possible, the 27-year-old Brazil international is more likely to join Paris St-Germain.(Express)

Barcelona have assured Coutinho's agent that they are not planning to sell him, but he claims his client is being offered to other clubs by a representative with close ties to the Spanish side. (Sky Sports)

Bayern Munich will not give up on signing Chelsea's 18-year-old England forward Callum Hudson-Odoi and are expected to make a new £45m bid this week. (Mail)

Manchester United will not sell 26-year-old France midfielder Paul Pogba to Real Madrid if the Spanish club make a bid after the English transfer window closes on 8 August. (Mirror)

Leicester's England defender Harry Maguire, 26 - linked with a £75m move to Manchester United - has told the Foxes he wants to leave. (Mail)

Maguire has accused Leicester of pricing him out of a big-money move, with both Manchester United and Manchester City having £70m bids rejected. (Sun)

Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen, 27, may end up staying at the club because of a shortage of sides with suitable resources for the Denmark international. (Guardian)

Liverpool have joined the race for £20m CSKA Moscow striker Fedor Chalov. Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester United are also monitoring the 21-year-old. (Mirror)

Tottenham remain interested in Real Betis and Argentina midfielder Giovani lo Celso, 23, with the Spanish side set to focus on Lyon's France midfielder Nabil Fekir, 25. (Football.London)

Arsenal have returned with a second offer worth up to £25m for Celtic's 22-year-old Scotland defender Kieran Tierney after having a £15m bid rejected in June. (Mail)

Arsenal are ready to challenge Tottenham and Juventus for Roma's 20-year-old Italy midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo. (Calciomercato)

Liverpool have had no contact from Real Madrid over 27-year-old Senegal forward Sadio Mane, despite Senegal FA chief Saer Seck suggesting the Spanish club have made an offer. (Liverpool Echo)

Napoli and Atletico Madrid are in advanced negotiations for 25-year-old Albania defender Elseid Hysaj, who has been linked with Manchester United. (Football Italia)

USA defender Antonee Robinson is on the brink of leaving Everton, with the 21-year-old left-back close to completing a permanent switch to Wigan. (Liverpool Echo)

Dinamo Zagreb's Spanish midfielder Dani Olmo, 21, says he is not ruling out a transfer to any club as he continues to be linked with Manchester United. (Manchester Evening News)

Paris St-Germain's world record signing Neymar has added to rumours of a Barcelona return by posting a video containing an image of him wearing the club's shirt, alongside a cryptic message from the Old Testament. (Goal.com)

Everton's Senegal midfielder Idrissa Gueye, 29, says he is aware of the rumours of a move to Paris St-Germain but says his focus is on the Africa Cup of Nations. (Sport Witness)