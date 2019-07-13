Sam Gallagher: Blackburn Rovers sign Southampton forward

Sam Gallagher's only Premier League goal for Southampton was against Norwich City in March 2014

Blackburn Rovers have signed Southampton forward Sam Gallagher on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old scored 12 goals in 47 games while on loan at Ewood Park during the 2016-17 season.

The forward, who spent the following campaign on loan at Birmingham City, made four Premier League appearances for the Saints last season.

Gallagher is Rovers' third signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Stewart Downing and Bradley Johnson.

