Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Jamie Todd.
Cowdenbeath v East Fife
- From the section Scottish League Cup
Line-ups
Cowdenbeath
- 1Dabrowski
- 3Pyper
- 4Todd
- 5Barr
- 2MullenBooked at 1mins
- 6Miller
- 7Cox
- 10Thomas
- 8Buchanan
- 9Taylor
- 11Renton
Substitutes
- 12Valentine
- 14Herd
- 15Sneddon
- 16Allan
- 18Connelly
- 19Sheerin
- 20Pollock
East Fife
- 1Long
- 6Watson
- 5Dunlop
- 8Slattery
- 3Higgins
- 7Denholm
- 4Murdoch
- 12Hunter
- 14Watt
- 9Wallace
- 17Duggan
Substitutes
- 10Smith
- 11Agnew
- 15Dowds
- 18Horsburgh
- 19Laird
- 20Allen
- 21Hart
- Referee:
- David Dickinson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away3
Live Text
Attempt blocked. Ryan Wallace (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Jamie Todd (Cowdenbeath).
Chris Duggan (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Cowdenbeath 1, East Fife 0. Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
David Cox (Cowdenbeath) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Hand ball by Ryan Wallace (East Fife).
Attempt missed. Graham Taylor (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Craig Barr (Cowdenbeath) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a set piece situation.
Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stewart Murdoch (East Fife).
Foul by Liam Watt (East Fife).
Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Ryan Wallace (East Fife) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Liam Watt (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Foul by David Cox (Cowdenbeath).
Chris Higgins (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath).
Daniel Denholm (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.