Scottish League Cup - Group A
Cowdenbeath1East Fife0

Cowdenbeath v East Fife

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Cowdenbeath

  • 1Dabrowski
  • 3Pyper
  • 4Todd
  • 5Barr
  • 2MullenBooked at 1mins
  • 6Miller
  • 7Cox
  • 10Thomas
  • 8Buchanan
  • 9Taylor
  • 11Renton

Substitutes

  • 12Valentine
  • 14Herd
  • 15Sneddon
  • 16Allan
  • 18Connelly
  • 19Sheerin
  • 20Pollock

East Fife

  • 1Long
  • 6Watson
  • 5Dunlop
  • 8Slattery
  • 3Higgins
  • 7Denholm
  • 4Murdoch
  • 12Hunter
  • 14Watt
  • 9Wallace
  • 17Duggan

Substitutes

  • 10Smith
  • 11Agnew
  • 15Dowds
  • 18Horsburgh
  • 19Laird
  • 20Allen
  • 21Hart
Referee:
David Dickinson

Match Stats

Home TeamCowdenbeathAway TeamEast Fife
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home5
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away3

Live Text

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Jamie Todd.

Attempt blocked. Ryan Wallace (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Jamie Todd (Cowdenbeath).

Chris Duggan (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Cowdenbeath 1, East Fife 0. Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.

David Cox (Cowdenbeath) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box.

Hand ball by Ryan Wallace (East Fife).

Attempt missed. Graham Taylor (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Craig Barr (Cowdenbeath) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a set piece situation.

Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Stewart Murdoch (East Fife).

Foul by Liam Watt (East Fife).

Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Ryan Wallace (East Fife) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Liam Watt (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Kris Renton (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Foul by David Cox (Cowdenbeath).

Chris Higgins (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Jamie Todd.

Booking

Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath).

Daniel Denholm (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cowdenbeath11001013
2Hearts10101102
3Dundee Utd10101101
4Stenhousemuir00000000
5East Fife100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County11002023
2Forfar11001013
3St Johnstone00000000
4Brechin100101-10
5Montrose100102-20

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath10100001
2Elgin10100001
3Hibernian10100001
4Stirling10100001
5Alloa00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee11001013
2Cove Rangers10101101
3Peterhead10101101
4Inverness CT00000000
5Raith Rovers100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Annan Athletic10100001
2Dumbarton10100001
3Motherwell10100001
4Queen of Sth10100001
5Morton00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Airdrieonians10100001
2Hamilton10100001
3Partick Thistle10100001
4Queen's Park10100001
5Clyde00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr11001013
2Falkirk10100001
3Livingston10100001
4Stranraer00000000
5Berwick100101-10

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albion10100001
2East Kilbride10100001
3Dunfermline00000000
4Edinburgh City00000000
5St Mirren00000000
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories