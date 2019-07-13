Attempt saved. Lewis Crawford (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Annan Athletic v Dumbarton
-
- From the section Scottish League Cup
Line-ups
Annan Athletic
- 1Taylor
- 2Douglas
- 5Sonkur
- 6Swinglehurst
- 3Ballantyne
- 7McLean
- 4Griffiths
- 8Wooding-Holt
- 11Wilkie
- 9Muir
- 20Nade
Substitutes
- 10McLear
- 12Avci
- 14Currie
- 15Emerson
- 16Joseph
Dumbarton
- 12Pettigrew
- 2Crawford
- 5Neill
- 6Carswell
- 3Quitongo
- 8Hutton
- 16Zata
- 23McMillan
- 10McCluskey
- 24Crossan
- 9Tierney
Substitutes
- 1Brennan
- 4Langan
- 22McGeever
- Referee:
- Steven Kirkland
Match Stats
Home TeamAnnan AthleticAway TeamDumbarton
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away3
Live Text
Euan Griffiths (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton).
Foul by Ryan Tierney (Dumbarton).
Ayrton Sonkur (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lewis Crawford (Dumbarton).
Kyle Wilkie (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Aaran Taylor.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Steven Swinglehurst.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.