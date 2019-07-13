Scottish League Cup - Group E
Annan Athletic0Dumbarton0

Annan Athletic v Dumbarton

Line-ups

Annan Athletic

  • 1Taylor
  • 2Douglas
  • 5Sonkur
  • 6Swinglehurst
  • 3Ballantyne
  • 7McLean
  • 4Griffiths
  • 8Wooding-Holt
  • 11Wilkie
  • 9Muir
  • 20Nade

Substitutes

  • 10McLear
  • 12Avci
  • 14Currie
  • 15Emerson
  • 16Joseph

Dumbarton

  • 12Pettigrew
  • 2Crawford
  • 5Neill
  • 6Carswell
  • 3Quitongo
  • 8Hutton
  • 16Zata
  • 23McMillan
  • 10McCluskey
  • 24Crossan
  • 9Tierney

Substitutes

  • 1Brennan
  • 4Langan
  • 22McGeever
Referee:
Steven Kirkland

Match Stats

Home TeamAnnan AthleticAway TeamDumbarton
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home0
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away4
Fouls
Home0
Away3

Live Text

Attempt saved. Lewis Crawford (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Euan Griffiths (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton).

Foul by Ryan Tierney (Dumbarton).

Ayrton Sonkur (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lewis Crawford (Dumbarton).

Kyle Wilkie (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Aaran Taylor.

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Steven Swinglehurst.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Top Stories