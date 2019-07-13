Scott Mercer (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Queen of the South v Motherwell
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
- 1McCrorie
- 2Mercer
- 4Kilday
- 5Brownlie
- 3Holt
- 6Pybus
- 9Hamilton
- 14McCarthy
- 8Kidd
- 11Dobbie
- 7Murray
Substitutes
- 21Irving
- 22Gourlay
- 29Williamson
- 30Burns
Motherwell
- 20Gillespie
- 2Tait
- 31Gallagher
- 18Dunne
- 3Carroll
- 22Donnelly
- 6Campbell
- 25Semple
- 16Ilic
- 9LongSubstituted forScottat 4'minutes
- 44Cole
Substitutes
- 1Carson
- 4Grimshaw
- 5Hartley
- 11Seedorf
- 14Hylton
- 15Maguire
- 17Scott
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home22%
- Away78%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by Devante Cole (Motherwell).
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Richard Tait.
Connor Murray (Queen of the South) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box.
Attempt blocked. Allan Campbell (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Jack Hamilton.
Corner, Queen of the South. Conceded by Jake Carroll.
Attempt saved. James Scott (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Christian Ilic (Motherwell).
Andrew McCarthy (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Jamie Semple (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dan Pybus (Queen of the South).
Christian Ilic (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin Holt (Queen of the South).
Allan Campbell (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrew McCarthy (Queen of the South).
(Motherwell) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kevin Holt (Queen of the South).
Foul by Jamie Semple (Motherwell).
Andrew McCarthy (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Motherwell. James Scott replaces Chris Long because of an injury.
Delay in match because of an injury Chris Long (Motherwell).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.