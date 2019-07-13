Scottish League Cup - Group C
Stirling1Hibernian1
Penalties in progress

Stirling Albion v Hibernian

Line-ups

Stirling

  • 1Currie
  • 6McLeanBooked at 44minsSubstituted forTruesdaleat 58'minutes
  • 5McGregor
  • 2McGeachie
  • 3Lowdon
  • 7Jardine
  • 10Wilson
  • 8Docherty
  • 4Thomson
  • 11WillisSubstituted forPetersat 86'minutes
  • 9HawkeSubstituted forMackinat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Banner
  • 14Truesdale
  • 15Scott
  • 16Heaver
  • 17Binnie
  • 18Mackin
  • 19Peters

Hibernian

  • 28Maxwell
  • 3Whittaker
  • 4Hanlon
  • 18Jackson
  • 17James
  • 45Campbell
  • 23Allan
  • 7Horgan
  • 9Doidge
  • 11NewellSubstituted forMurrayat 72'minutes
  • 14Mallan

Substitutes

  • 1Marciano
  • 24McGregor
  • 32Shaw
  • 33Murray
  • 42Stirling
  • 43Mackie
Referee:
Greg Aitken
Attendance:
2,184

Match Stats

Home TeamStirlingAway TeamHibernian
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home3
Away17
Shots on Target
Home1
Away7
Corners
Home3
Away15
Fouls
Home4
Away8

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Stirling Albion 1(1), Hibernian 1(2). Daryl Horgan (Hibernian) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Goal!

Goal! Stirling Albion 1(1), Hibernian 1(1). Dylan Mackin (Stirling Albion) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Goal!

Goal! Stirling Albion 1, Hibernian 1(1). Tom James (Hibernian) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Penalties in progress

Penalty Shootout begins Stirling Albion 1, Hibernian 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Stirling Albion 1, Hibernian 1.

Attempt saved. Paul Hanlon (Hibernian) header from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Craig Truesdale.

Attempt saved. Christian Doidge (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Stephen Mallan (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Fraser Murray (Hibernian) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

Craig Truesdale (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Scott Allan (Hibernian).

Substitution

Substitution, Stirling Albion. Josh Peters replaces Paul Willis.

Attempt missed. Cameron Thomson (Stirling Albion) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Stirling Albion. Conceded by Tom James.

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Jordan Lowdon.

Substitution

Substitution, Hibernian. Fraser Murray replaces Joe Newell.

Goal!

Goal! Stirling Albion 1, Hibernian 1. David Wilson (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Cameron Thomson.

Substitution

Substitution, Stirling Albion. Dylan Mackin replaces Lewis Hawke.

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Jordan Lowdon.

David Wilson (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Josh Campbell (Hibernian).

Attempt saved. Steven Whittaker (Hibernian) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Ross McGeachie.

Substitution

Substitution, Stirling Albion. Craig Truesdale replaces Paul McLean.

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Lewis Hawke.

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Ross McGeachie.

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Ross McGeachie.

Attempt blocked. Josh Campbell (Hibernian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Daryl Horgan (Hibernian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Lewis Hawke.

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Dominic Docherty.

Attempt blocked. Christian Doidge (Hibernian) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Cameron Thomson.

Dominic Docherty (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Josh Campbell (Hibernian).

Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Jordan Lowdon.

Second Half

Second Half begins Stirling Albion 0, Hibernian 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Stirling Albion 0, Hibernian 1.

Goal!

Goal! Stirling Albion 0, Hibernian 1. Scott Allan (Hibernian) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

